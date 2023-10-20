NEW YORK (PIX11) – Anyone looking to celebrate Halloween in New York City may want to check out these neighborhoods listed by real estate company StreetEasy.

The first neighborhood is Greenwood Heights in Brooklyn and its legendary graveyard, the Greenwood Cemetery. The cemetery is known for being the site of a Revolutionary War battle before it became a burial ground.

Ellis Island also made the list, as it’s home to an old hospital. It’s estimated that 12 million immigrants went through Ellis Island.

Roosevelt Island once housed a smallpox hospital, an asylum and a lab that reportedly experimented on patients. There is also a tour of the hospital ruins.

Greenwich Village is famous for its Halloween Parade, which is in its 50th year.

Street Easy also said Fordham and Knightsbridge in the Bronx are Halloween-friendly. Paranormal activity has been reported in the mansion in Van Cortland Park, and Edgar Allen Poe once lived in Fordham.

StreetEasy recommends visiting the Upper East Side for decorations and trick-or-treating.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.