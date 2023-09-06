NEW YORK (PIX11) — The SoHo International Film Festival is back for another year of entertaining and star-studded flicks.

More than 100 films will premiere at the week-long festival at the Village East by Angelika on 12th Street from Sept. 14 to Sept. 21, organizers said.

On opening night, moviegoers can catch “The Nana Project,” a mockumentary set in a retirement home starring Mercedes Ruehl, Nolan Gould, Will Peltz, Tony Todd, and Morgan Fairchild.

Other must-see movies are “Scrap,” “Little Brother,” and “Queen of Knives,” which was filmed in Brooklyn and centers around an eccentric family. The international features include movies from Romania, Italy, Morocco, and the Phillippines.

“Our carefully curated selection of films aims to captivate, inspire and provoke meaningful conversations. With a blend of premieres, debuts and diverse perspectives, we invite everyone to immerse themselves in the magic of cinema,” Sibyl Reymundo–Santiago, executive director and head of programming, said.

A full list of films can be found here.

