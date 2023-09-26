NEW YORK (PIX11) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Empire State Building will host a showing of the 1997 film “Selena” on Oct. 15.

The biographical drama follows the life and work of Grammy Award-winning Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla Perez. The film stars Bronx native Jennifer Lopez alongside Edward James Olmos and Constance Marie.

The screening includes complimentary drinks and snacks. After the movie, guests will get to take in the sights of New York City from the 86th-floor observatory and the 102nd-floor observatory.

Tickets can be purchased here.

