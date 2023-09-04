NEW YORK (PIX11) – Some of Broadway’s biggest plays are offering attendees a 2-for-1 deal during NYC Broadway Week.
You can buy one ticket and get another free for participating shows from Sept. 4 to Sept. 17. The biannual event, which is in its 12th year, is held by New York City Tourism + Conventions.
These are the shows participating in NYC Broadway Week 2023:
- & Juliet
- Aladdin
- A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical
- Back to the Future: The Musical
- The Book of Mormon
- Chicago
- The Cottage
- Hadestown
- Hamilton
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- Here Lies Love
- Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
- Kimberly Akimbo
- The Lion King
- MJ The Musical
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Once Upon a One More Time
- Purlie Victorious
- Six: The Musical
- The Shark is Broken
- Shucked
- Some Like It Hot
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Wicked
NYC Broadway Week has sold more than 2 million tickets since it first launched in the winter of 2011, organizers said. New York City Tourism + Conventions said the event has generated over $150 million in revenue for Broadway.
More information on NYC Broadway Week can be found here.