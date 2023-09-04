NEW YORK (PIX11) – Some of Broadway’s biggest plays are offering attendees a 2-for-1 deal during NYC Broadway Week.

You can buy one ticket and get another free for participating shows from Sept. 4 to Sept. 17. The biannual event, which is in its 12th year, is held by New York City Tourism + Conventions.

These are the shows participating in NYC Broadway Week 2023:

  • & Juliet
  • Aladdin
  • A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical
  • Back to the Future: The Musical
  • The Book of Mormon
  • Chicago
  • The Cottage
  • Hadestown
  • Hamilton
  • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  • Here Lies Love
  • Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
  • Kimberly Akimbo
  • The Lion King
  • MJ The Musical
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  • Once Upon a One More Time
  • Purlie Victorious
  • Six: The Musical
  • The Shark is Broken
  • Shucked
  • Some Like It Hot
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Wicked

NYC Broadway Week has sold more than 2 million tickets since it first launched in the winter of 2011, organizers said. New York City Tourism + Conventions said the event has generated over $150 million in revenue for Broadway.

More information on NYC Broadway Week can be found here.