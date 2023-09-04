NEW YORK (PIX11) – Some of Broadway’s biggest plays are offering attendees a 2-for-1 deal during NYC Broadway Week.

You can buy one ticket and get another free for participating shows from Sept. 4 to Sept. 17. The biannual event, which is in its 12th year, is held by New York City Tourism + Conventions.

These are the shows participating in NYC Broadway Week 2023:

& Juliet

Aladdin

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical

Back to the Future: The Musical

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

The Cottage

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Here Lies Love

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Kimberly Akimbo

The Lion King

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Once Upon a One More Time

Purlie Victorious

Six: The Musical

The Shark is Broken

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Wicked

NYC Broadway Week has sold more than 2 million tickets since it first launched in the winter of 2011, organizers said. New York City Tourism + Conventions said the event has generated over $150 million in revenue for Broadway.

More information on NYC Broadway Week can be found here.