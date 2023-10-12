NEW YORK (PIX11) – If you’re looking to check out fall in a new way, get up close and personal with the autumn colors from the seat of a historic Dutchess County aircraft.

Rob Williams, also known as Twitch, is taking people on the ride of a lifetime in a 1929 New Standard D-25. The 15-minute fall colors ride allows passengers to fly a couple of miles over the Hudson River, where you can soak up views of the Catskill Mountains to the west and the Taconics to the east.

A 30-minute ride and a lighthouse tour are also available. You can catch a flight on weekdays until the end of October.

