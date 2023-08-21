NEW YORK (PIX11) – If you’re looking to indulge in everything a movie theater has to offer, you may want to go to the movies on National Cinema Day.

More than 3,000 locations across the U.S. are participating in National Cinema Day on Aug. 27. Moviegoers will only have to pay $4 to see this summer’s biggest blockbusters, independent films and more.

Here are the theaters in New York City that will have discounted tickets on National Cinema Day:

AMC 19th St. East 6, New York, NY

8057 AMC 34th Street 14, New York, NY

7114 AMC Empire 25, New York, NY

164 AMC Lincoln Square 13, New York, NY

11 AMC Loews 84th Street 6, New York, NY

6018 AMC Loews Kips Bay 15, New York, NY

7337 AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9, New York, NY

13 AMC Orpheum 7, New York, NY

17 AMC Village 7, New York, NY

50358 Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Lower Manhattan, New York, NY

1 Angelika Film Center New York, New York, NY

49 Cinema 123 by Angelika, New York, NY

166 City Cinemas Village East Cinema, New York, NY

19 Paris Theatre, New York, NY

7333 Regal Battery Park, New York, NY

10131 Regal E-Walk & RPX, New York, NY

48418 Regal Essex Crossing & RPX, New York, NY

5315 Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX, New York, NY

6573 Regal UA Kaufman Astoria & RPX, Astoria, NY

198 AMC Loews Bay Terrace 6, Bayside, NY

187 AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13, Bronx, NY

29 Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas, Bronx, NY

42884 Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn, NY

136 Cobble Hill Cinemas, Brooklyn, NY

4580 Linden Boulevard Multiplex Cinemas, Brooklyn, NY

89 Regal UA Sheepshead Bay IMAX & RPX, Brooklyn, NY

27712 Williamsburg Cinemas, Brooklyn, NY

51785 Regal Tangram 4DX, Flushing, NY

72 Regal UA Midway, Forest Hills, NY

134 AMC Fresh Meadows 7, Fresh Meadows, NY

15902 Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas, Jamaica, NY

5844 Kew Gardens Cinemas, Kew Gardens, NY

48599 AMC DINE-IN Staten Island 11, Staten Island, NY

50359 Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Staten Island, Staten Island, NY

48417 Regal Bricktown Charleston, Staten Island, NY

5983 College Point Multiplex Cinemas, Whitestone, NY

For more information on participating theaters, click here.