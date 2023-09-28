NEW YORK (PIX11) — The ice rink at Rockefeller Center reopens next month for its 87th season.

Skaters can hit the ice starting Oct. 21 and also partake in Rockefeller Center’s skate chalets on the South Esplanade beginning in November.

Tickets to The Rink at Rockefeller Center start at $21 per person, not including skate rentals.

The opening of the ice rink at Rockefeller Center kicks off holiday festivities, eventually leading up to the yearly lighting of the Christmas tree.

For more information on The Rink, visit its website.

