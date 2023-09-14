NEW YORK (PIX11) — A “ring of fire” annual solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the United States, and Mexico next month, according to NASA.

On Oct. 14, an annular solar eclipse will be visible in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas, as well as some parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona, NASA predicts. During this eclipse, the Sun appears as a “ring of fire” in the sky.

The stunning eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and earth while it’s at its farthest point from the planet, causing a black circle and red fiery rim, according to NASA.

The annular eclipse will continue on to Central America, before ending off the coast of Natal, Brazil, in the Atlantic Ocean.

While this eclipse won’t be fully visible in New York, next year on April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America. This eclipse will pass through the Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey areas.

During a total solar eclipse the sky will darken, as if it were dawn or dusk, NASA said.

