NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lincoln Sqaure’s WinteRamble is bringing in the first day of winter with an illuminated procession in Manhattan.

The procession starts at 5 p.m. in front of 1886 Broadway and will traverse through the Lincoln Square neighborhood until 6 p.m. Attendees will also have the chance to make a mini lantern to hold during the procession at a workshop from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on WinteRamble, visit here.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.