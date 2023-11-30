FLATIRON, Manhattan (PIX11) — Calling all winter enthusiasts — celebrate the chilly season in Flatiron and Nomad with Winter Glow.

Winter Glow promises free public pop-up programming until the start of winter on Dec. 21, and an interactive art installation at the Flatiron North Plaza titled “CONTROL NO CONTROL.”

The series of events steps off with a parade on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on Broadway and 28th Street.

Here is the full schedule of events:

11/30, Winter Glow Kick-Off Parade & Unveiling of CONTROL NO CONTROL, created by Iregular

12/05, Make Your Own Glow Workshop

12/06, Holiday Tree Lighting by Madison Square Park Conservancy

12/07, Winter Live Theatre Night

12/12, Glowy Game Night

12/14, Silent Disco Night

12/21, Winter Solstice with the National Museum of Mathematics

