BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The popular southern fast-food chain Raising Cane’s opened a new location in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The flagship location in Times Square opened in early June, with lines of fans waiting to get into the 8,000-square-foot store.

Raising Cane’s has more than 470 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction, according to the company.

The new Raising Cane’s in Brooklyn is located at 1523 Kings Highway and will be open every day from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.