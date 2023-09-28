THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A new fall attraction at the Bronx Zoo will be making its debut Thursday night.

From the creators of Boo at the Zoo, Pumpkin Nights at the Bronx Zoo boasts a half-mile trail featuring more than 5,000 jack-o’-lanterns carved into animal themes.

The festivities include live pumpkin carving demonstrations, fall treats, games and food trucks. This year’s theme is what animals do after dark.

Visitors can catch the attraction Thursdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will run through Oct. 29.

