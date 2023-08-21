NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the U.S. Open kicking off next week, tennis fans can get in on the action at a pop-up tennis court in Times Square Thursday, organizers said.

Fans will get the opportunity to play a free game on the court and even meet some star athletes at the event sponsored by waterdrop, a hydration brand, according to a company spokesperson.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Crossroads of the World. Balls and racquets will be provided and no sign-ups are required.

After the action, fans will have an opportunity to check out waterdrop’s hydration station to sample the company’s “Microdrink” beverages, organizers said. They could also get a free waterdrop drink.

If you can’t make it to the pop-up, fans can watch the top tennis players practice for free during U.S. Open Fan Week. The practices start Tuesday and will be at the U.S. Open site in Flushing, Queens.