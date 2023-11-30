NEW YORK (PIX11) – Want to be the main character in your own Christmas movie set in New York City? Well, thanks to the iconic Plaza Hotel, you can.

The Plaza offers guests a chance to recreate their version of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

See New York City through Kevin McCallister’s eyes with a four-hour private limousine ride. Pass by famous filming locations like the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Carnegie Hall, and Radio City Music Hall.

A cheese pizza is also included. Guests can devour their famous New York-style pizza during the ride, just like Kevin in the movie.

The package also features a Home Alone-inspired over-the-top ice cream sundae – delivered right to the room – with 16 scoops of ice cream, whipped cream, cherries, M&M’s, brownie bits, chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauce.

Can’t make it during Christmas time? Don’t fret: the hotel offers this package year-round, subject to availability.

Rates vary depending on room type and size. More details can be found here.

