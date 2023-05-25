NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fly with pilots preparing for the 19th annual Bethpage Airshow at Jones Beach. The sound signifies the beginning of summer in the skies over Long Island.

The Bethpage Airshow at Jones Beach is a Memorial Day weekend tradition.

It’s the 19th annual event that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators.

Pilots and planes are getting ready for the events on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The weather is expected to be perfect for flying.

PIX11 News’ Greg Mocker went for a test flight Thursday in a plane built for training during the 1940s war.

Dave Wigley has 50 years in the skies. He will retire this summer as a commercial pilot and he also served in the Canadian Air Force.

“Anytime I fly, any plane, I’m happy to be up there,” he said.

He will be among the dozens of planes in the skies for the airshow. They fly in formations and perform maneuvers.

The Thunderbirds are also appearing.

The American Airpower Museum in Farmingdale welcomes tours year-round.

They commemorate the crews and planes from World War II.

The American Airpower Museum was founded in 2000.