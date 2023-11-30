DUMBO, Brooklyn (PIX11) — If you’re done with the Thanksgiving leftovers but still have a hankering for some turkey, pick up a free sandwich at Brooklyn Flea this weekend.

Primal Kitchen, a better-for-you condiment brand, is giving away 1,000 free turkey sandwiches with its new holiday cranberry mayo on Saturday, according to a company spokesperson. The event starts at 11 a.m. at the Brooklyn Flea at 80 Pearl St. in Dumbo.

The signature condiment– dubbed the Leftovers’ Best Friend — has no sugar or artificial sweeteners, the spokesperson said.

Primal Kitchen is a small business specializing in natural and healthy condiments, dressings, sauces, and snacks, according to the owners.