MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dazzling display of lights will decorate 125th Street and bring holiday cheer.

The 30th annual Harlem Holiday Lights returns Tuesday and the festivities kick off with a parade of floats. The parade officially begins at 6 p.m. but the community is invited to paint a new mural on 125th Street at 4 p.m.

It’s presented by the 125th Street Business Improvement District, and attendees can expect live entertainment throughout the neighborhood, giveaways, and goods from local vendors.

