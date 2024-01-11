NEW YORK (PIX11) – Panera Bread is warming up National Soup Month with a discount on cups of soup.

You can get a $1 cup of soup with the purchase of an entree through the Panera Bread app. To cash in on the discount, you have to use the code SOUP at checkout.

The special is available through Jan. 31.

Panera will also be giving away 1,000 free sourdough melts on Jan. 17 to celebrate the release of two new sandwiches, the bacon avocado melt and the southwest chicken melt.

You can use the code BREADSOGOOD in the app to redeem the free item and no purchase is necessary. The discount will only be available at participating stores.

