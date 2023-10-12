NEW YORK (PIX11) — A dazzling drone show will light up the sky tonight to announce a brand new title in the PAC-MAN video game series at New York Comic Con.

Comic-Con attendees can expect a PAC-MAN-themed activation, a first-hand look into the new game, and an exciting drone show featuring 750 drones.

For those who aren’t attending Comic-Con but still want to see the show, it will be visible from Manhattan and Brooklyn at 8 p.m.

