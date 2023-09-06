NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can get into the fall spirit at Watermark Bar’s Oktoberfest that’s set to kick off this Friday.

The festival will return to New York City’s Seaport District and will run through Oct. 29.

German connoisseurs, or foodies can dig into giant pretzels, turkey legs, and miniature kegs at the festival. Festivities include traditional music and attire, and a wide selection of the finest brews. Attendees also can play interactive games while taking in the Brooklyn skyline.

For more information on the festival, including free general admission and fast past tickets, click here.

