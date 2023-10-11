QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Winter Lantern Festival is returning to New York City for its fourth year, promising a seasonal feast for the eyes.

The festival is set to begin Nov. 17, at the Queens County Farm. The dazzling event allows viewers to experience a brilliant display of East Asian culture.

Over 1,000 Chinese lanterns are made by artists and feature a variety of sizes, light swings, see-saws, tunnels, and many majestic creatures, according to the website. The elaborate displays are made of fine wire and delicate cloth, illuminated by thousands of LED lights.

Ticket prices will start at $18 for children and $22 for adults. For more information on the festival, visit here.

