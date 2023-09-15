MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – One Oktoberfest is taking its celebration to the sky at the Edge observation deck at Hudson Yards on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

The second annual Oktoberfest celebration will feature an oompah band, traditional German pretzels and beer.

Edge at Hudson Yards is home to the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.

It rises 1,131 feet in the air and extends 65 feet out from the 100th floor of Hudson Yards.

