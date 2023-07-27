NEW YORK (PIX11) – Summer Streets is back and for the first time ever it’s happening in all five boroughs, the New York Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

“Summer Streets kicks off this weekend in Queens and Staten Island and will extend to all five boroughs for the first time,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “We thank our great sponsors and partners and hope every New Yorker can make it out to enjoy this celebration of the season!”

New Yorkers will be able to enjoy 20 miles of car-free streets, making this the biggest expansion in the program’s 15-year history.

Summer Streets opens select streets for people to play, walk, and bike, and also includes free performances and other activities. The program will operate from 7 a.m. through 1 p.m., on the following dates and locations:

Saturday, July 29: Queens and Staten Island

Summer Streets in Queens will run along Vernon Boulevard, from 44th to 30th drives. The street closure will open up the entire Queens waterfront in Long Island City and Astoria for pedestrians to enjoy.

Summer Streets on Staten Island will run along Richmond Terrace, from York to Bard avenues.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 12, and 19: Manhattan

Summer Streets in Manhattan will extend the traditional route from the Brooklyn Bridge all the way into Harlem, traveling along Lafayette Street and Park Avenue up to 100th Street. Central Park North from Fifth Avenue to Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard will also be closed to the public, as well as Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard from 110th to 125th streets.

Saturday, Aug. 26: Brooklyn and the Bronx

Summer Streets in Brooklyn will go along Eastern Parkway from Grand Army Plaza to Buffalo Avenue, connecting Prospect Heights and Brownsville.

Summer Streets in the Bronx will run along the Concourse, from East Tremont Avenue to Mosholu Parkway.