NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Barbz knew it was only a matter of time – New York’s very own Nicki Minaj has announced her “Pink Friday 2” world tour, fresh off of her album release.

It’s set to kick off in 2024. Minaj will make stops at the Prudential Center in Newark on March 28, Madison Square Garden on March 30 and Barclays Center on April 4.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., but presales are happening Tuesday at 9 a.m.

“Pink Friday 2” is Minaj’s first album in five years. Her last release was “Queen” in 2018.

