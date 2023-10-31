NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Mexican consulate partners with The Flatiron Nomad Partnership to celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Thursday.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., people can transform their faces into Mexican sugar skulls with the help of a makeup artist, participate in printmaking, and decorate their own Calavera (sugar skull). People are also encouraged to contribute to a community altar by bringing photos of a departed loved one and bread or fruit.

“Day of the Dead,” is a Mexican holiday that celebrates the memory and presence of the deceased. According to those who believe, the souls of departed loved ones can come back to the living world from Nov.1-2. The souls of the deceased return home to be with their loved ones who have created altars assembled with offerings such as food, marigolds, and other elements.

The Consulate General of Mexico in New York will also bring the Catrin and Catrinas, popular imagery used for the celebration of the Day of the Dead. Mexican folklore stories and dances will also be performed.

The event will be held at the Flatiron North Plaza on 23rd Street between Broadway and Fifth Avenue.

