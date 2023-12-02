MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — We all have so many hopes and dreams for the coming year.

Well, now there is a wishing wall in Times Square where you can pin all your hopes for 2024.

Who does not want wealth, health, happiness, and lots of love?

Hundreds lining up in Times Square this Saturday night on day two of this month-long wish fest on 46th and Broadway.

Tourists from around the world and lots of New Yorkers were all stopping by the wishing wall to scribble on pieces of confetti their hopes and dreams for 2024.

These pieces of paper will eventually rain down right as the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.

“Here your wish is going to flutter down on revelers in Times Square,” Kevin Winkler, senior vice president for the Times Square Alliance, told PIX11 News. “Along with three thousand pounds of confetti, and our legend if your confetti wish is found, it will come true,” he added.

Tourist Lennon Masselink, making a Times Square wish, said “that’s a really cool idea.”

It is the 17th year of this wishing wall tradition.

Some years, more than 100,000 wishes have been written on pieces of paper.

Many are the usual, but some are more specific, like leaving Chick-fil-A for a corporate job.

This PIX11 Reporter is hoping for a happy and healthy third grandbaby, due in April.

Everybody has something they are hoping for, and you can even go online to do it.

“I’m wishing for more adventures, more travel and meeting new people,” Jonathan Williams, making these wishes, told PIX11 News.

The Wishing Wall will be here every day until Dec. 29, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Christmas Day.