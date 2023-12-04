MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The holiday season is in full swing in New York City, and “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” has made its return to Lincoln Center.

The show kicked off on Nov. 24 and runs through Dec. 31. Over 150 dancers and musicians, as well as 125 children, are participating in the show in two alternating casts, according to the New York City Ballet.

The show features a Christmas tree that grows on-stage from 16 to 41 feet tall, a snowstorm, and one million watts of lighting for its grand finale – the most used in any New York City Ballet production, the dance company said.

Over 100,000 people see “The Nutcracker” annually, according to NYCB. The show originally premiered on February 2, 1954.

NYCB is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Tickets start at $50. For more information on where to buy tickets, click here.