QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Native American dancers will perform Sunday at the Queens County Farm Museum.

This will be the fourth year The Thunderbird American Indian dancers partner up with the Queens County Fair for the Harvest Dance Celebration.

Dancers will be in full regalia and will explain the origins of each dance they perform. Attendees will see traditional dances performed by members of the Hopi, Cherokee, Taino, Apache, and other tribes.

The event will also feature a Native American food and craft fair. New Yorkers can taste traditional food such as frybread, smoked meats, local fish, and seafood from local tribes. Fifteen tribes from North and Central America will also sell handcrafted art, jewelry, ceramics, and beadwork.

The Harvest Dance Celebration with Thunderbird American Indian Dancers at Queens County Farm Museum. (credit: Queens County Farm Museum)

The Harvest Dance Celebration with Thunderbird American Indian Dancers at Queens County Farm Museum. (credit: Queens County Farm Museum)

The Harvest Dance Celebration with Thunderbird American Indian Dancers at Queens County Farm Museum. (credit: Dominick Totino)

The festivities start Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. Performers will take the stage starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 for people ages 12 and older, $12 for ages 4-11, and admission is free for ages 3 and under.

November is Native American Heritage Month.