The Museum Mile Festival outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan on June 14, 2022 (PIX11)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – New Yorkers will get the chance to check out some of the most famous museums in New York City for free this week.

The 45th annual Museum Mile Festival will take place on the Upper East Side on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival offers free admission to eight iconic institutions along Fifth Avenue from 82nd Street to 105th Street. Participating venues include the Museum of the City of New York, the Africa Center, the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum, The Jewish Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, El Museo del Barrio, the Neue Galerie New York, and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

The event also features outdoor fun along Fifth Avenue, including puppetry, music, art activities, and entertainment.

