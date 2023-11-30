NEW YORK (PIX11) – The iconic teen comedy film “Mean Girls” will come alive at a pop-up restaurant coming to New York City in January.

The media experience brand Bucket Listers is creating the “Mean Girls Experience,” which will allow fans of the movie to “step into the world of the Plastics.”

A table reservation will come with the choice of a “Mean-Girls”-themed entree and side, a candy cane gram, and access to all sorts of photo opportunities.

You’ll be able to “roam the halls of North Shore High,” drink at the “Cool Mom Bar,” “leave your mark in the Burn Book,” and more at the pop-up experience, according to Bucket Listers. It will also feature a museum with set pieces and iconic outfits from the movie and sell exclusive “Mean Girls”-themed merchandise.

“There was nothing more grool than the chance to bring the world of ‘Mean Girls’ to life,” said Derek Berry, Bucket Listers’ president of experiences. “It’s truly one of those movies that has stood the test of time and cult fandom. With the new film quickly approaching, there was no better time to honor this beloved classic and bring The Plastics’ world to life.”

The “Mean Girls Experience” will open to the public in New York City on Jan. 19. The exact location has yet to be announced.

Tickets start at $35 per person. You can join the waitlist on the Bucket Listers website.

