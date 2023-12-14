JERSEY CITY, N.J.(PIX11) – It’s not Christmas without Mariah Carey, and the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City has a very special holiday show for fans.

From Thursday until Jan. 1, you can catch “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and more holiday hits at the Mariah Carey Holiday Laser Show.

The show is displayed on the Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium screen, which features 88 million pixels, 281 trillion colors, and speakers capable of producing 30,000 watts of digital sound. Carey’s music is also synched to high-tech lasers.

Tickets for the Mariah Carey Holiday Laser Show are $8. You can find more information here.

Other fun activities included in admission:

Sock Skate in the science center’s synthetic ice rink.

Meet a live penguin or a wolf-dog (a hybrid animal).

Enjoy a holiday dance party.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.