NEW YORK (PIX11) — All Mariah Carey fans want for Christmas is to hear her belt out her popular holiday hits.

The pop star kicks off her 13-city “Merry Christmas One And All” tour next month and closes out the tour with a show at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 17, according to Live Nation.

The Grammy winner’s hit 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hits the top of the charts almost every holiday season, according to Billboard Magazine. Carey co-wrote and co-produced the song that broke three Guinness World Records.

The single is featured on Carey’s fourth album called “Merry Christmas.”

The artist kicks off the tour in Highland, Calif., and includes stops in Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Boston.

Fans can buy presale tickets starting Wednesday before they become available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.