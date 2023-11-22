MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Balloons, floats, music icons, and celebrities will flood New York City streets for the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

The rain-or-shine event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. near Central Park West and West 77th Street and ends at the Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

If you’re looking for a prime viewing spot, best to hit the parade route as early as 6 a.m.

Here’s what to know about the parade before heading out:

What is the parade route?

The 2.5-mile route spans most of Central Park West from 77th Street to Columbus Circle before turning on Central Park South and Sixth Avenue until Herald Square.

For a detailed map, check here.

Where to watch and spots to avoid on parade route

Organizers recommend catching the action by Central Park West from West 75th to West 61st streets. There are also great views from West 59th to West 38th streets.

There is no public viewing near Columbus Circle or by Central Park West between West 59th and West 60th streets.

Paradegoers are not allowed to line up by the Macy’s in Herald Square.

Who will be in the parade?

Besides the 25 balloons and 31 floats, paradegoers can see Cher, Brandy, jazz musician Jon Batiste, the group Pentatonix, and country singer Jessie James Decker.

The Pillsbury Doughboy and Po from “Kung Fu Panda” will be part of the six new balloons featured this year.

Where to watch the parade on TV

If you want to avoid the crowds and the cold, you can watch the parade on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8:30 a.m.