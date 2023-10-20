BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Luna Park in Coney Island is celebrating the autumn season throughout all of October with its Halloween Harvest.

The fan-favorite Maniac Pumpkin Carvers will be holding a live giant pumpkin carving on Saturday. The celebration also features trick-or-treating, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, tractor racing and even a corn maze.

Foodies can grab Halloween-themed treats like pumpkin-spiced funnel cake, pumpkin-spiced gelato, “Spooky Churros” and purple and orange cotton candy.

For the adults, there are fall-themed cocktails available at the park like the Irish old fashioned, pumpkin martini, poison apple cocktail and the Jack Daniels trio shot special.

The next holiday experience at Luna Park is Frost Fest, which kicks off on Nov. 18.