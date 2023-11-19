PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — It’s on the way to becoming a Brooklyn holiday tradition, similar to what the Rock Center Christmas tree is to Manhattan.

It’s the opening weekend of the Lightscape 2023 at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, now in its third year.

It’s an otherworldly nighttime journey through 18 magical light installations at Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

More than 100,000 people are expected to pass through this illuminated mile-long trail of lights, color and music.

Now in its third year, lightscape has been reimagined with new immersive experiences along the way.

One million lights spread over 52 acres.

“This is like a Broadway show where every song is a hit,” Brooklyn Botanic Garden president Adrian Benepe told PIX11 News. “And it starts with a fountain show that’s like Bellagio.”

At the first Installation of water fountains, 6-year-old Prince was almost speechless.

“The lights are the best,” Prince Olisa, a Lightscape fan, told PIX11 News.

His mother, Laura Cumbo, the NYC Commissioner of Cultural Affairs agreed.

“It’s magic, pure magic in a garden,” Cumbo told PIX11 News. “It’s something that everyone should see children the grandparents families.”

The cathedral of light is back, and new installations this year include Trinity trees and a supernova star perfect for date night.

“It’s a very romantic place to take your girlfriend, your beautiful girlfriend,” Manny Birnbaum told PIX11 News as he kissed Krista Ortiz.

To many Lightscape is becoming a magical Brooklyn tradition to bring everyone together.

“It brought the festivity of the season to life,” Shawna Lupori, Lightscape visitor, told PIX11 News. “It’s so magical. It’s so beautiful.”The last installation is for the Swifties with a Taylor Swift song playing in a meadow of light.

Lightscape is every night from 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. until New Year’s Day. For tickets, go to bbg.org here.