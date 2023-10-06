NEW YORK (PIX11) – Metro-North has announced the return of Leaf Peeper trains, which will take riders on a colorful journey of the Hudson Valley’s fall foliage.

Leaf Peeper trains will run on Saturdays and Sundays starting on Oct. 7, according to the agency.

“Fall is the best season to experience all that the Hudson Valley has to offer,” said Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi.

Midday and afternoon half-hourly service to Poughkeepsie will also come back starting Oct. 29.

Children under 5 years old can ride the train for free and children ages 5 to 11 can ride the train for $1 when accompanied by an adult. Click here to check when the Leaf Peeper trains run.

