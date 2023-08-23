NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lauryn Hill is reuniting with The Fugees to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” with an international tour.

The 17-date tour kicks off in Minneapolis on Sept. 8, and the esteemed artist is set to play in New York at the Global Citizen Festival. Hill will also perform at New Jersey’s Prudential Center and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Fugees will co-headline the North American leg of the tour.

“‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill said in a release.

She continued, “I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

Hill won five Grammys for the album, including Album of the Year and Best New Artist. Tickets for the tour will go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

