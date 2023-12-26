BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Kwanzaa Crawl, the largest bar crawl in support of Black-owned businesses, will be kicking off Tuesday in Brooklyn.

Over 60 teams will be making their way to more than 40 Black-owned businesses and bars across seven neighborhoods.

More than 4,000 people participated in the event in 2022. The bar crawl launched back in 2016.

Since then, it has generated over $500,000 in revenue for Black bars and businesses.

The event celebrates Black culture with an emphasis on the Kwanzaa principles of community, family and cooperative economics, according to organizers.

More information on the Kwanzaa Crawl can be found here.

