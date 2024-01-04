NEW YORK (PIX11) – If you’re feeling a little spontaneous this new year, you might want to check out JetBlue’s annual winter sale.

Some one-way fares are currently as low as $44.

Specials out of New York include JFK Airport to Amsterdam for $300 each way and one-way flights from New York to Paris for $400.

For domestic traveling, flights from Newark to Puerto Rico are as low as $99 each way. A ticket from LaGuardia Airport to Orlando is only $59.

There is a catch, though. It’s only valid for travel on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and the eligible window is Jan. 17 to March 27.

