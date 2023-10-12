MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Prepare for the night terrors – the InterContinental hotel in Times Square is offering a Halloween-themed overnight stay.

The Warner Brothers Icons of Horror features a subway station-themed room with characters like Pennywise from “It” or the nun from “The Conjuring.” The hotel has partnered with Madame Toussands to bring a realness to the characters.

You’ll even see Regan from “The Exorcist” floating above a bed.

The stay includes a three-course dinner and breakfast. The room is available either Friday, Oct. 13 or Tuesday, Oct. 31.

It won’t be cheap, though. The heart-thumping night for two will cost around $4,000.

