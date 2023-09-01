NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fans will able to step into the wizarding world at the “Harry Potter: The Exhibition,” in Herald Square Manhattan.

The touring exhibition celebrates all things Harry Potter and has been extended until January 8, 2024. Attendees will be able to practice their Quidditch skills, brew a potion, and pot a Mandrake, according to the exhibit.

There’s also the opportunity to see memorable moments, characters, and locations from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series.

Tickets start at $29 for adults with discounts for children under age 13. For more information, visit harrypotterexhibition.com.

