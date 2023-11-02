BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The LeFrak Center at Prospect Park opens its ice skating rink for the season on Saturday.

Skaters can take in the beautiful scenery surrounding Prospect Park in Brooklyn inside their covered rink on Saturday. The uncovered rink will make its debut the following weekend on Nov. 11.

The center offers skate rentals and skating lessons for all ages and in the future, attendees can expect more activities like figure skating, broomball, and ice hockey.

The rink will be open daily at 11 a.m., and ticket prices are $8.75 to skate during the week and $13 on the weekends.

