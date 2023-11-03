MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Halloween revelers will be bidding farewell to their beloved spooky holiday by smashing pumpkins this weekend.

The annual event is being held Saturday in Hudson River Park at Pier 84 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can grab a bat or hammer of their choice and demolish some gourds.

What’s left of the pumpkins will be composted for future crops, according to organizers.

The pumpkin smash welcomes all ages.

