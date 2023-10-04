NEW YORK (PIX11) – The original “Halloween” movie and its sequels are headed to theaters nationwide starting Thursday.

Ten theaters in New York City will be playing the films.

You can catch showings of “Halloween,” “Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers” and “Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers.”

For more information on where the showings will be held, click here.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.