NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is full of must-see sites but there are some underrated spots visitors can enjoy without the crowds, including the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.

The cemetery, Plymouth Church in Brooklyn, King Manor Museum and Park in Queens, J. Pierpont Morgan’s Library in Manhattan were among the top 10 underrated landmarks in the city, according to Viator. The Green-Wood Cemetry had the most Instagram hashtags on the list, with just over 1,000 mentions on the platform, according to Viator.

The other notable underrated landmarks were:

St. Bartholomew’s Church and Community House

Merchant’s House Museum

Frick Art Reference Library (Frick Collection

Tiffany and Company Building (Tiffany & Co.)

Church of the Ascension

Chester A. Arthur House

New York City’s top attractions have some of the longest queue times in the world, according to Viator. More than 6 million tourists visited the city last year.