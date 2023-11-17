LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The holiday season is in full gear at the annual “Magic of Lights” drive-through experience at Jones Beach.

The holiday lights experience boasts over 2 million lights that display holiday classics like Winter Wonderland, 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, and more.

Tickets range between $30- $35. The event kicks off Nov. 17 through Dec. 30.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.