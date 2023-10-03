NEW YORK (PIX11) – After the Tompkins Halloween Dog Parade was canceled, pet owners around the city worried about how they’d be able to celebrate the spooky holiday with their pets. But don’t be afraid to go out and get those costumes – here are some alternatives.

The Manhattan West Woof Fest HOWL-oween 2023 will be taking place at One Manhattan West on Oct. 22. Activities for pets and pet owners include a best dog costume contest, caricatures, a haunted walk with fun photo ops and a treats table.

Dress your pet to the nines for the Pawlloween costume contest at Franz Siguel Park in the Bronx on Oct. 22. There will also be a raffle.

If you’re still feeling competitive, enter your dog into the Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest in Fort Greene Park on Oct. 28. The event is free to attend, but registration is required if you want to enter your dog into the contest.

The Howling Halloween Pup Cruise will take you and your pet on a boat around Manhattan on Oct. 29. Pups will be able to take in the view of the Statue of Liberty from extra large windows on the boat. Plus, there will be snacks and a full bar.

