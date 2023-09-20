NEW YORK (PIX11) – Whether you’re going to see foliage or learn about local spooky history, there is so much to do in state parks around New York and New Jersey.

Here’s a list of fall-themed events that will make you want to pack up the car with your family and head to your nearest state park.

New York

Harvest Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE: Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site in Yonkers

DETAILS: Step back in time to the late 18th century! Join us for this free family-friendly outdoor festival with costumed reenactors and harvest-themed vendors. Learn about grinding grain, pressing apples for cider, and other harvest-time tasks.

Local Lore and Legends

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 29 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Rockefeller State Park Preserve in Pleasantville

DETAILS: Did you know that the famous horseman ride in The Legend of Sleepy Hollow likely took place here in the Preserve? Actually, there are quite a few lesser-known legends that take place on this land. The names of some of our most iconic locations (Spook Rock, Ravens Rock, Witch’s Spring) come from stories that have been told by locals dating back hundreds of years. Join Ranger Su (tonight as “Major Su”) for a 2-mile twilight hike to visit some of these locations and hear their stories. Cost: $4. Max: 30 people.

Full Moon Walk

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Grafton Lakes State Park in Grafton

DETAILS: The moon: our closest celestial neighbor, and one of the oldest presences in human mythology and tradition from around the world. Join us for a nighttime hike through the park, and a tale of fascinating facts and fantastic fiction about the moon! Ages 7+, Registration required. $5/person.

Harvest Moon Hike

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 29 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Connetquot River State Park Preserve in Oakdale

DETAILS: Fall has officially arrived! Let’s take a hike throughout the moonlit trails of the preserve!

Full Moon Hike

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site in Walloomsac

DETAILS: Join us for a guided walk along Battle Loop trail by moonlight. Flashlights will be provided. The tour group will form at the flagpole near the upper parking lot. The program will be canceled in case of inclement weather. Free, RSVP required: david.pitlyk@parks.ny.gov / (518) 860-9094.

Fall Scavenger Hunt

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

WHERE: Point Au Roche State Park in Plattsburgh

DETAILS: Join a park naturalist for a special fall-themed scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome! The walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.

Crafty Kids: Harvest Craft Day!

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Clermont State Historic Site in Germantown

DETAILS: Welcome the spooky season with a Crafty Kids arts and crafts day! Enjoy a snack as you make Halloween crafts or let your imagination run wild with our tables of craft supplies! Light instruction is offered, creativity is encouraged. This is a program for children; all children must be accompanied by an adult and all adults must be accompanied by a child. The cost of the event is $5 per person at the door. Space is limited. Please make reservations in advance on Bookeo.

18th Century Autumn Fest

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Senate House State Historic Site in Kingston

DETAILS: Experience some key Autumn activities from the 18th century and enjoy the season! There will be demonstrations of blacksmithing, meat smoking, candle dipping, pressing apples, and more. There will also be live performances of juggling, fire-spitting, and tightrope walking!

Jay Day Fall Family Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 1, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Jay Heritage Center in Rye

DETAILS: For $50 per family or $20 per individual, Jay Day is our classic fall family festival! Past activities have included live a cappella performances by the Yale Spizzwinks and an “All About H2O” show from Mad Science – plus amazing face painters, pony rides and a petting zoo from Bronx Equestrian. Stilt walkers and jugglers provide super photo ops for the whole family! Guests snack on nibbles from food truck vendors like Crazy Taco Mex, Leila’s Empanadas, and Jimmy’s Soft Serve ice cream, and they learn about archaeology with Dr. Eugene Boesch. For more info, email Meredith Slater at mjslater.jhc@gmail.com.

Fall Paddle

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7

WHERE: Mine Kill State Park in North Blenheim

DETAILS: Join us for a beautiful paddle up the Schoharie Creek and admire the fall colors. The event is subject to weather conditions.

Fall Bird Walk with the Alan Devoe Bird Club

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Clermont State Historic Site in Germantown

DETAILS: Meet at the main parking lot, grab your binoculars and field guides, and join us for a fall walk around Clermont State Historic Site with the Alan Devoe Bird Club! We’ll keep our eyes and ears open as we look and listen for fall migrants and waterfowl, like geese and ducks, on the Hudson River. Egrets have even been spotted on previous walks! Bird watchers will meet at 8 a.m. in the main parking lot. This program is free of charge, but visitors must register in advance here.

Harvest Wreath Making

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7 from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead (Oct. 7) and Valley Stream State Park in Valley Stream (Oct. 8)

DETAILS: Join us as we create fall-themed wreaths using natural materials found in the park! One wreath per family. This is family program. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure or #HempsteadLake.

Mushroom Excursion

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Rockefeller State Park Preserve in Pleasantville

DETAILS: Explore the diverse population of mushrooms in the preserve on this 2-mile hike with Taro Ietaka, naturalist and former president of the Connecticut-Westchester Mycological Association. Cost: $4. Parking: $6 per vehicle. Max: 20 people.

Thanksgiving/Gratitude Walk

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort

DETAILS: To honor Indigenous People’s Day, join park educators on a beginner-rated walk. As we walk, we will discuss the Indigenous culture of giving thanks and learn about how being grateful and thankful can scientifically benefit our brains and bodies. This is a free program suitable for people of all ages. Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance, please call (518) 793-0511.

Spooky Haunted Trails

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 13 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Caleb Smith State Park Preserve in Smithtown

DETAILS: See the park after dark with lantern light while hearing fun, spooky ghost stories for all ages! This is a family program. Reservations are taken on eventbrite.com.

Fall Fishing

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Caleb Smith State Park Preserve in Smithtown

DETAILS: Join us for some fishing fun on Willow Pond! This event is for children under 15. Reservations are taken on eventbrite.com.

Bedford Music Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14, from 3 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: John Jay Homestead State Historic Site in Katonah

DETAILS: After a hugely successful debut in 2022, the Bedford Music Festival is returning to the homestead for an afternoon of food, shopping, and live music. Iconic reggae band The Wailers will be headlining the event, as guests sample the best local businesses have to offer.

Fall Foliage Photo Walk

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Rockefeller State Park Preserve in Pleasantville

DETAILS: Capture the beauty of fall foliage with photographer, Heidi Fuhrman, on a 2-mile walk in search of scenic vistas and natural subjects. Heidi will guide you to some of the best locations to shoot and will advise on framing, perspective, lighting, etc. Any camera is fine, even a cell phone; both beginners and experienced photographers are welcome. Cost: $4. Parking: $6 per vehicle. Max: 20 people.

Halloween!

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 19 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Sunken Meadow State Park (Governor Alfred E. Smith) in Kings Park

DETAILS: Enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors, and crafts. For children ages 3-5. Reservations are taken on eventbrite.com.

Hulda’s Night

WHEN: Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting Oct. 18 through Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Rockefeller State Park Preserve in Pleasantville

DETAILS: Hulda’s Night is an adventure into the history and legends of the preserve through live performance. As you trek down to the Witch’s Spring trail, in the distance the magical fairy lights tell you that you are nearing Hulda’s Hut and the “witch” awaits you! Here you sit in hand-carved seats made from the very trees that surround you, on the site where Hulda’s home may have stood nearly 250 years ago, and hear her tell her story (Hulda’s Story).

Legends by Candlelight Halloween Event

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 20 through Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Clermont State Historic Site in Germantown

DETAILS: Join ghost hunters as they explore the Mansion at Clermont, searching for the spirits of past residents. Please be sure to wear sturdy shoes with tread as the tour will include uneven terrain. Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 2, 2023. Space is limited and advanced tickets are required for this event. No walk-ins will be allowed. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. All children must be accompanied by an adult. To reserve your tickets or for more information please call (518) 537- 4240. Tours at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Haunted House Tours

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 20 until Sunday, Oct. 22 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Connetquot River State Park Preserve in Oakdale

DETAILS: Explore the house and grounds of the preserve as ghosts and monsters come alive! This is a family program. Reservations are taken on eventbrite.com.

Fall Fishing Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead

DETAILS: Enjoy a free, fun day of fishing provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Learn about the different freshwater fish that live in Hempstead Lake State Park as you complete games and hands-on activities. No registration is required, meet at Field 3 by McDonald and South Pond. This family-oriented annual fishing festival integrates fishing with fall activities, such as a casting-for-pumpkins contest and pumpkin decorating. The event includes fly fishing instruction, demonstrations, and outdoor exhibits by local fishing clubs. Children can enjoy time on an inflatable and pumpkin decorating. Food will be available for purchase.

Walktoberfest

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE: Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Poughkeepsie

DETAILS: The Walktoberfest Farmers and Makers Market brings a curated selection of the Hudson Valley’s finest producers – farms, distilleries, breweries, wineries, restaurants, artists, artisans, and more – to the Hudson Valley Rail Trail and west approach to Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12-5 p.m. Vendors will exhibit their wares for tasting or purchase, allowing participants to support several local agribusinesses in one location.

Fall EquiKnox Stroll

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora

DETAILS: Colorful leaves are here! Enjoy a guided walk with a Park Naturalist through the park to observe the fall foliage. Registration is required.

Pumpkin-Mache

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls

DETAILS: Oh, My Gourd! It’s a sustainable fall craft! Join us in our Education Center to create a GOURD-geous masterpiece. It is BYOG—Bring Your Own Gourd! Registration is required.

Haunted Tales from the Crow’s Wood

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Crailo State Historic Site in Rensselaer

DETAILS: Do you believe in ghosts? The people of 18th-century Greenbush did! Join us around the campfire in Crailo’s Riverside Park for an evening of haunted tales, specters, and portents of doom! Bring lawn chairs and dress for the outdoors. This program is appropriate for ages 10 and above. Younger siblings and the faint of heart are invited to paint spooky pumpkins. Mulled cider and donuts will be available. Reservations are required by Oct. 18.

Fall Bird Migration Walk

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead

DETAILS: As the days get shorter it signals the birds to be on the move. Join us for a walk along the lake as we observe the birds migrating through our park. This is an adult program. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure or #HempsteadLake.

Dark Side of the Falls

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls

DETAILS: It’s not always rainbows and sunshine at Niagara Falls. Take a tour around the park with a ranger and a park naturalist to uncover the more morbid “Dark Side of the Falls.” You must be 16 years or older, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.

Walkway At Night

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Poughkeepsie

DETAILS: Wear your Halloween costume and enjoy amazing Hudson Valley views after dark from 212 feet above the Hudson River at Walkway at Night. Reserve your ticket for entry.

Autumn Tree Identification Walk

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

WHERE: Rockefeller State Park Preserve in Pleasantville

DETAILS: Join naturalist John McShane for a stroll through the preserve and discuss some key skills on how to identify native trees. You’ll also learn how and why the leaves change color in the fall. The hike will be around 1-2 miles with frequent stops for discussion. Leashed dogs are welcome. Suggested for ages 10+. Cost: $4. Parking: $6 per vehicle. Max: 15 people.

Keeping it Creepy

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: DeVeaux Woods State Park in Niagara Falls

DETAILS: What is that?! Come and explore the creepier side of nature. Registration is required.

Fall Seasonal Stroll

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve in Lloyd Harbor

DETAILS: On this short stroll, observe seasonal changes, and savor autumn’s colorful, leafy splendor. This is an adult program. Please call for reservations: (631) 423-1770.

Spooky Spider Webs

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead

DETAILS: Join us in discovering all about the benefits of spiders, how they make webs and where they fit into our local ecosystems. This program is good for children 6 and older. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure or #HempsteadLake.

Great Jack-O’-Lantern Sail

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE: Belmont Lake State Park in North Babylon

DETAILS: The Great Jack-O’-Lantern Sail will take place on Belmont at dusk. The first 50 carved pumpkins received are placed on flotation devices with battery-operated lights inserted inside and sailed around the lake behind kayaks. Prior to the sail, there are children’s activities including games, inflatables, funny photos and trick-or-treat stations. If you would like to donate a carved pumpkin to the Sail, please email LIParksRecreation@parks.ny.gov.

Historian & A Movie: Sleepy Hollow

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site in Yonkers

DETAILS: Celebrate the spooky season with this unique movie night! Join us in person in the Gothic Chamber as we watch Tim Burton’s “Sleepy Hollow”(1999). We’ll hear from Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site Manager Michael Lord with commentary on what is and isn’t accurate to Washington Irving’s story, the Hudson Valley’s Dutch heritage, and the history of late 18th-century New York. “Sleepy Hollow” is rated R and is not recommended for young audiences. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is recommended. Register by calling 914-965-4027 or emailing sarah.johnson@parks.ny.gov. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Haunted Lantern Walk

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Sunken Meadow State Park (Governor Alfred E. Smith) in Kings Park

DETAILS: See the park by lantern light while hearing the local historic and modern ghost stories from around Long Island. This program is for adults.

Trek or Treat

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead

DETAILS: Join us on our search for all things spooky on this Halloween-themed scavenger hunt! Costumes are encouraged and welcomed! This is a family program. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure or #HempsteadLake.

Friends Of Moreau Lake Halloween Walk

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE: Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort

DETAILS: This is a very family-friendly, not scary, leisurely stroll on our trails. Costumes are very welcome. This walk is not stroller-navigable, so bring a carrier for the little ones!

Full Moon Hike

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort

DETAILS: Join a park educator on a beginner hike around Moreau Lake. If the clouds cooperate we’ll get to enjoy the splendor of the moon rising above the mountains! This hike is family friendly and well-behaved dogs on a 6-foot or shorter leash are welcome. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance — the earlier the better as this is a popular program and it fills up quickly. The cost is $5 for adults and $1 per child, payable by cash or check at the office upon your arrival. To reserve your spot call (518) 793-0511.

New Jersey

Hulda: The Other Legend of Sleepy Hollow

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Wallace House & Old Dutch Parsonage State Historic Site in Somerville

DETAILS: This one-woman show tells the story of Hulda, who was shunned by society as a witch and later won acclaim as a Patriot hero of the Revolutionary War. It features Carla Lynne Hall with an original score by Jim Keyes. Please call (908) 725-1015 or email wallacedutch@dep.nj.gov for more information. Please bring your own lawn chairs or blankets for this outdoor autumnal dramatic presentation.

Harvest Full Moon Hike

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Forest Resource Education Center in Jackson

DETAILS: Enjoy an easy walk under the Harvest Moon at the New Jersey State Tree Nursery. Come meet beside the 275-year-old white oak at our NJ State Tree Nursery at 370 East Veterans Highway, Jackson, New Jersey. For more information, please call (732) 928-2360 or email FREC@dep.nj.gov.

Enchanted Evening Tours

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays starting Oct. 13 through Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

WHERE: Ringwood State Park, Ringwood Manor in Ringwood

DETAILS: Experience Ringwood Manor after dark. Hear legends and lore of the site, ending with a lantern-lit walk to the cemetery. This event is $30 per person and is good for ages 13 and up. Call (973) 962-2240 or email Susan.Shutte@dep.nj.gov for more information. Tickets must be purchased in advance. This is not suitable for those who are unable to stand or walk for long periods of time. Wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. Tours take place rain or shine.