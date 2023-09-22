NEW YORK (PIX11) — Parkgoers have something special to look forward to on Saturday — free access to New York’s national parks.

Saturday marks the 30th annual National Public Lands Day, and attendees are granted free admission at national parks and public federal lands across the United States.

In the tristate area, there are around 40 national parks – including notable sites, like the Statue of Liberty, and Ellis Island. New York markedly has a total of 24 national parks, according to the National Park Service.

National Public Lands Day aims to raise awareness about public land preservation. The day, established in 1994, lands on the 4th Saturday of each September.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.