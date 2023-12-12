NEW YORK (PIX11) – A “Mean Girls” pop-up restaurant featuring the iconic North Shore High is coming to New York City in January.

The setting will resemble the 2004 teen comedy’s cafeteria, with a replica of the stage where the winter talent show took place.

Guests will be able to dine on “Burn Book” burger sliders, “Stab” Caesar salad and “Fetch” strudel.

The pop-up will only be held on Jan. 19 to coincide with the release of the new “Mean Girls” movie.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.